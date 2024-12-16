Elementary And Secondary Education KP Notifies Winter Vacation Schedule For 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of provincial government Elementary and secondary education KP notificatied winter holidays has been issued for educational institutions in the region on Monday.
According to the notification, schools in plain areas will observe winter holidays from December 22 to December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, in hilly areas, the holidays will extend from December 22 to February 28, 2025.
This schedule comes in line with the government's seasonal policy, aimed at providing relief to students and staff during the cold winter months.
According to the notification, keeping in view of the decreasing temperatures all government and private schools and colleges of plain areas would remain close from 31st December.
In the hilly areas of KPK the schools colleges of the public and private sector would remain closed for the winter vacation from 22nd December 2024 to 28th February 2025.
