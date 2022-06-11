UrduPoint.com

Elementary School Teachers Demand For Regularization Of Their Services

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the province, the elementary school teachers of Hazara division on Saturday staged a protest and demanded to regularize their services immediately.

According to the details, the daily wage teachers of elementary schools are demanding increase in their fix salaries each of Rs.

21000 per month besides other facilities at par with regular teachers.

They claim that elementary girls' school teachers were giving the best results to the government across the province. The government should take seriously their demands and take practical steps for meeting their expenditures in the light of current inflation, they said. They demanded of the provincial government to regularize their services immediately.

