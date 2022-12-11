UrduPoint.com

Elementary School Teachers Demand Time Scale Upgradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Elementary school Teachers (ESTs) of 355 educational institutions managed by the Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment and Garrisons Directorate have demanded that they be upgraded from Grade 14 to Grade 16.

They said they had not been promoted for many years. The EST teachers should be given three to five additional annual increments according to their qualifications along with the upgradation to grade 16, they added.

The teachers said the formula made by the FGEIs Cantonment and Garrisons Directorate for the promotion and induction of EST teachers is 25% teacher promotion and 75% recruitment of new teachers which is unfair.

They said that thousands of teachers have been waiting for promotion for the last 16 years, while the recruitment of new teachers continues every year.

According to the teachers, FGEIs Cantonment and Garrisons Directorate did not promote ESTs teachers since 2007, while hundreds of new teachers were recruited till 2022. "In this way, thousands of teachers are deprived of their basic rights."The teachers Farhat Abbas, Malik Gulzar Ahmed, Arif Abbasi, Osama Mumtaz Qureshi, and others said the inflation in the country has increased so much that they cannot survive on the current salaries.

They said the teachers are called the architects of the nation, but it is the class that had been neglected for long.

