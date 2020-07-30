Elementary, secondary education foundation to be made functional: Minister

Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday that Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation would be made fully functional and had approved reconstitution of technical committees in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday that Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation would be made fully functional and had approved reconstitution of technical committees in this regard.

He said that after reconstitution of old and new technical committees, they would review entire gamut of issues and put forward suitable recommendations before the foundation's board of directors for resolving the existing problems.

In a press release, the minister said that foundation would be put on modern lines to promote quality education and added that information would be utilized further in more effective manner under the computerized system.

He said that capacity of the foundation would be built up and corruption would be prevented through transfers of employees.

He said that those employees who had served on same post for two or more years would be transferred in order to promote transparency and merit.

The minister said that foundation would further establish one thousand girls' community schools which would help provide basic education to more than 40,000 out of school children.

Besides, he added the initiative would provide job opportunities to thousands of jobless women.

He said that under the new school scheme, private sector would be encouraged to open school in such remote and underdeveloped areas where no private or public school was existing before, adding the scheme would be extended to more areas.