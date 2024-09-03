Elements behind Balochisan ghastly killing not to be spared: Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday said that those who took innocent lives would not be spared at any cost reiterating government resolve to establish its writ, elements behind ghastly killing of innocent Pakistani people were not Baloch but terrorists and the state would go all out against them.

He expressed these views on the joint condemnation resolution of the government and the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, on 26th August massacre.

CM Balochistan in a strong term, flayed the ghastly incident of Musakhail in which 23 passengers were offloaded and killed for their specific identity. “Those who killed were not Baloch, rather terrorists and unfortunately, those killed were not Panjabis but the proud Pakistanis,” the CM clarified.

He dispelled the prevailing misconception about the certain gathering under the garb of political rights was struggling for the legitimate and constitutional rights of the people as saying “The proxies of our countries enemies are furthering the single agenda of breaking Pakistan which would not be allowed. “There is no need to launch a major operation, he said adding that intelligence based raids would be carried out to crush the elements challenging the writ of the government.

He offered that our doors are always open for those who agreed to set on dialogue table with us for any kind of talks in order to maintain peace in the province, adding, the dialogues would not be held with those who took the path of violence and killing people.

CM Bugti said that the government is providing higher education to Baloch girls in the world’s top universities while these elements were leading the youth towards violence and the youth should decide their feature goals.

Sarfraz Bugti said that there is cleared evidence of RAW-driven war initiated in Balochistan to create unrest and boost terrorism to divide the country.

He said that there is initiated a systematic conspiracy against Pakistan, one group is using violence in Balochistan and another group is defaming the state institutions through social media.

Sarfraz Bugti said “the state would ensure all rights including right to assemble to the people on a condition to accept the right to be organized.”

He said that Balochistan Youth Policy has been devised to bring the youth of the province into mainstream and provide ample opportunities to achieving their goals.

The chief minister said that the government is committed to ensure merit in the recruitment process and would not allow the selling of jobs.

CM Bugti expressing his gratitude to the parliamentarians for showing unity against wave of terror and said the House representing the people of Balochistan strictly condemned the terrorism.

