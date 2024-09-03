Elements Behind Balochisan Ghastly Killing Not To Be Spared: Bugti
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday said that those who took innocent lives would not be spared at any cost reiterating government resolve to establish its writ, elements behind ghastly killing of innocent Pakistani people were not Baloch but terrorists and the state would go all out against them.
He expressed these views on the joint condemnation resolution of the government and the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, on 26th August massacre.
CM Balochistan in a strong term, flayed the ghastly incident of Musakhail in which 23 passengers were offloaded and killed for their specific identity. “Those who killed were not Baloch, rather terrorists and unfortunately, those killed were not Panjabis but the proud Pakistanis,” the CM clarified.
He dispelled the prevailing misconception about the certain gathering under the garb of political rights was struggling for the legitimate and constitutional rights of the people as saying “The proxies of our countries enemies are furthering the single agenda of breaking Pakistan which would not be allowed. “There is no need to launch a major operation, he said adding that intelligence based raids would be carried out to crush the elements challenging the writ of the government.
He offered that our doors are always open for those who agreed to set on dialogue table with us for any kind of talks in order to maintain peace in the province, adding, the dialogues would not be held with those who took the path of violence and killing people.
CM Bugti said that the government is providing higher education to Baloch girls in the world’s top universities while these elements were leading the youth towards violence and the youth should decide their feature goals.
Sarfraz Bugti said that there is cleared evidence of RAW-driven war initiated in Balochistan to create unrest and boost terrorism to divide the country.
He said that there is initiated a systematic conspiracy against Pakistan, one group is using violence in Balochistan and another group is defaming the state institutions through social media.
Sarfraz Bugti said “the state would ensure all rights including right to assemble to the people on a condition to accept the right to be organized.”
He said that Balochistan Youth Policy has been devised to bring the youth of the province into mainstream and provide ample opportunities to achieving their goals.
The chief minister said that the government is committed to ensure merit in the recruitment process and would not allow the selling of jobs.
CM Bugti expressing his gratitude to the parliamentarians for showing unity against wave of terror and said the House representing the people of Balochistan strictly condemned the terrorism.
APP/umr-ask
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mirpur orders strict price control measures, warns of business closures for violators3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation3 minutes ago
-
DC orders probe into tragic deaths of three children13 minutes ago
-
Former chief commercial officer of HESCO dies in accident13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges students to promote Kashmir issue, strengthen governance13 minutes ago
-
Record inflation drop largely welcomed13 minutes ago
-
Mazhar Chohan calls on KP Governor, discusses political situation14 minutes ago
-
IHC Registrar raises objections to PTI founder's plea against potential military trial24 minutes ago
-
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Thailand discuss collaborative cultural initiatives, shared heritage43 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers deprive passengers of cash, valuables43 minutes ago