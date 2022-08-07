UrduPoint.com

Elements Behind Propaganda Against Forces Should Be Exposed: PML-N

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The central leader of Muslim League (N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Sunday said that negative propaganda on social media against national security institutions was intolerable.

"Elements behind the social media propaganda campaign need to be exposed,".

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that we must pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during flood relief operation.

He said that the reaction of political workers of a certain party on social media after the helicopter crash in Lasbela, in which senior military officers and staff were martyred, is condemnable.

"For 75 years, our enemy across the border has wanted Pakistan's army to be weak, so we fought many wars with the enemy, now they don't need war, the same is done by our own people now," he deplored.

Certain quarters on a daily basis target the institutions and spread rumors regarding the tragedies, which insults those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

"The elements behind such a derogatory drive should be brought to justice," he demanded.

