Elements behind sugar, wheat, IPPs scandal to face action: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that present government would not spare any element found involved in corruption.

The elements behind sugar and wheat crisis would be punished after thorough inquiry into the matter, he stated in a private news channel programme.

Commenting on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) scandal, he said all the ministers had agreed to public the report after the investigation.

The credit went to leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, who made efforts and constituted a commission to public the report regarding sugar and wheat crisis.

The minister said people who were registered with Tiger Force would support the government in the welfare work. They would extend help at union council level, he added.