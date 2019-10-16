UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elements Challenging Writ Of Govt To Be Treated With Iron Hands: Faisal Vowda

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Elements challenging writ of govt to be treated with iron hands: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that any element found involved in challenging writ of the government, would be treated as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that any element found involved in challenging writ of the government, would be treated as per law. Talking to a private news channel program, he urged the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to impart education to the seminary children promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood. He advised the JUI-F to avoid teaching the school children for unlawful attitude.

In reply to a question he said that a message was forwarded to present set up in which, a demand was made to apprehend Maulana Fazal ur Rehman prior to launching march towards Islamabad.

He said that the JUI-F chief was seeking a middle way through this tactics.

The minister said that a rift was being observed among the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N regarding protest against the democratic system. About government's initiatives to calm the situation being emerged due to JUI-F's march towards D-Chowk, he said the government could discuss the matter of constitution or issues to address the Kashmir cause.

To another question Faisal Vowda made it clear that the action would be taken against those elements found taking law into their hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Protest Education Water Pakistan Peoples Party March Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed for new master plan of Karachi

3 minutes ago

Slim 52% Majority of US Voters Wants Trump Impeach ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC Concerned by Dispersion of Terrorists During ..

3 minutes ago

'Didbetes specialist nurse necessary for proper pa ..

8 minutes ago

PTA organized training course on `Unlocking Rural ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.