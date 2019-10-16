Elements challenging writ of govt to be treated with iron hands: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that any element found involved in challenging writ of the government, would be treated as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that any element found involved in challenging writ of the government , would be treated as per law. Talking to a private news channel program, he urged the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to impart education to the seminary children promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood. He advised the JUI-F to avoid teaching the school children for unlawful attitude.

In reply to a question he said that a message was forwarded to present set up in which, a demand was made to apprehend Maulana Fazal ur Rehman prior to launching march towards Islamabad.

He said that the JUI-F chief was seeking a middle way through this tactics.

The minister said that a rift was being observed among the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N regarding protest against the democratic system. About government's initiatives to calm the situation being emerged due to JUI-F's march towards D-Chowk, he said the government could discuss the matter of constitution or issues to address the Kashmir cause.

To another question Faisal Vowda made it clear that the action would be taken against those elements found taking law into their hands.