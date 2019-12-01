Elements conspiring to create instability will fail: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the elements hatching conspiracies to create instability in the province would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

In a statement issued here, he said that the incumbent government had worked devotedly to put the country on the path to progress. The country was heading towards durable progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that unfortunately certain elements did not want development in the country, adding that people had given five-year mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and it would complete its tenure.

Usman Buzdar said that all institutions were on one page for development of the country and those who wanted clash between institutions would just face failure. He said that in the past, corruption ruined different departments, adding that the menace would be rooted out under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.