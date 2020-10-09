UrduPoint.com
Elements Doing Politics Of Agitation To Divert Attention From Their Corruption: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:47 PM

Elements doing politics of agitation to divert attention from their corruption: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those doing politics of agitation wanted to divert the public attention from the plunder and loot committed by them during their tenures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those doing politics of agitation wanted to divert the public attention from the plunder and loot committed by them during their tenures.

He said this while talking to MPAs including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shahbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur, who called on him at his office and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM deplored domination of personal interest over national interest by the opposition parties, saying that those involved in negative politics ignored the fundamental needs of people in their tenures.

The nation knew the reality of the opposition's alliance and real faces of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed, he said and added the opposition was bent upon creating hurdles in the journey of development.

Usman Buzdar emphasised the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corruption and reiterated that accountability was a mission which won't be compromised by the government.

Meanwhile, consultations with parliamentarians had been given importance to ensure composite development of the province, concluded the CM.

