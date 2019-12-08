UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elements Doing Politics Of Unrest Not To Be Succeeded: CM

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the government would continue to undertake the mission of rendering public service without caring any hurdle.

He said the PTI government believed in doing politics of truth and was not convinced by false claims.

Those doing politics of unrest will never succeed in their nefarious designs, he added.

Artificial projects were being launched in previous tenures and our government abolished this wrong tradition, he added.

Now, the projects are being initiated keeping in mind, the needs of masses, he maintained.

Funds allocated for progress and prosperity of south Punjab cannot be utilized for any other purpose but for their welfare, he added.

Previous governments diverted funds being allocated for south Punjab to other projects. People of south Punjab lived in a state of poverty and distress during previous tenures, he lamented.

Previous rulers under the garb of progress duped the people of south Punjab, he said and added the PTI government had allocated 35 percent funds in budget for the uplift of south Punjab. The PTI government will spend funds earmarked for south Punjab only for the progress and prosperity of people and will make south Punjab a role model with regard to progress, the CM added.

