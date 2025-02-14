- Home
Elements Involved For Disturbing Peace In Baluchistan To Be Dealt With Iron Hand: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Kahn on Friday said that elements involved in creating a law and order situation in Baluchistan would be dealt with iron hand.
He stated this in a statement condemning the blast in Shahrag area of Harnai district and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
He directed the concerned authority to provide the best medical facilities to the injured persons in the blast.
The minister said that the security forces were capable of dealing with any untoward situation in the country, adding the government would take every step to eliminate terrorism from the province.
