Open Menu

Elements Involved In Anti-state Activities To Be Punished; Members Of GB Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet

The Gilgit Baltistan Government has said the old price of subsidized wheat has been restored after detailed negotiations with all the stakeholders

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Gilgit Baltistan Government has said the old price of subsidized wheat has been restored after detailed negotiations with all the stakeholders.

Addressing a joint press conference along with cabinet members here Tuesday, GB Interior Minister Shams Lone said that some elements were trying to take law into their hand which was not in the interest of the people.

There is a need to avoid such elements, he added.

"The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are the true Pakistanis and few elements are working on external agenda", he said. We have evidences in this regard and state will punish those elements who are involved in anti-state activities will be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Price All Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakha ..

IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to address public meeting in Malaka ..

Bilawal Bhutto to address public meeting in Malakand

2 minutes ago
 Court gives two-time death penalty in double murde ..

Court gives two-time death penalty in double murder case

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right i ..

PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana

7 minutes ago
 Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in d ..

Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases

7 minutes ago
 Four died, six injured in Sibi blast

Four died, six injured in Sibi blast

7 minutes ago
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidate ..

ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election cod ..

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials ..

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

18 minutes ago
 PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

18 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

25 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

25 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan