Elements Involved In Anti-state Activities To Be Punished; Members Of GB Cabinet
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
The Gilgit Baltistan Government has said the old price of subsidized wheat has been restored after detailed negotiations with all the stakeholders
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Gilgit Baltistan Government has said the old price of subsidized wheat has been restored after detailed negotiations with all the stakeholders.
Addressing a joint press conference along with cabinet members here Tuesday, GB Interior Minister Shams Lone said that some elements were trying to take law into their hand which was not in the interest of the people.
There is a need to avoid such elements, he added.
"The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are the true Pakistanis and few elements are working on external agenda", he said. We have evidences in this regard and state will punish those elements who are involved in anti-state activities will be dealt with iron hands, he added.
Recent Stories
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases
Bilawal Bhutto to address public meeting in Malakand
Court gives two-time death penalty in double murder case
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election cod ..
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto to address public meeting in Malakand2 minutes ago
-
Court gives two-time death penalty in double murder case2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana7 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, ICCI delegation meet caretaker interior minister7 minutes ago
-
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases7 minutes ago
-
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast7 minutes ago
-
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election code7 minutes ago
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah25 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects25 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region25 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition25 minutes ago