Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Gilgit Baltistan Government has said the old price of subsidized wheat has been restored after detailed negotiations with all the stakeholders.

Addressing a joint press conference along with cabinet members here Tuesday, GB Interior Minister Shams Lone said that some elements were trying to take law into their hand which was not in the interest of the people.

There is a need to avoid such elements, he added.

"The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are the true Pakistanis and few elements are working on external agenda", he said. We have evidences in this regard and state will punish those elements who are involved in anti-state activities will be dealt with iron hands, he added.