Elements involved in creating artificial fuel shortage to be exposed: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the government had decided to take stern action against those oil marketing companies and dealers, who were involved in profiteering by creating artificial shortage of petrol and diesel.

It had been decided to take action against such elements in collaboration with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and provincial governments, he said in a tweet.

"Their (hoarders and profiteers) lists will be prepared and exposed before the public, besides cancelling their licenses," Omar Ayub said.

The minister advised the public not to indulge in panic-buying as there was no shortage of petroleum products in the country.