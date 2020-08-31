UrduPoint.com
Elements Involved In Fanning Sectarian Violence Should Be Exposed: Religious Scholars

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Elements involved in fanning sectarian violence should be exposed: Religious scholars

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Monday called for ensuring action against those elements, who were trying to fan religious anarchy in the country through social media websites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Monday called for ensuring action against those elements, who were trying to fan religious anarchy in the country through social media websites.

Addressing a news conference, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and a group of religious scholars said those igniting sectarian violence should be exposed. They underlined that enemies of Pakistan had planned religious anarchy in the country on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram but the religious scholars with assistance and cooperation of law enforcement agencies foiled these conspiracies and Youm-e-Ashura passed peacefully.

The religious scholars appealed all Ulema and Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought to boycott the elements trying to ignite sectarianism in the country.

Religious scholars also condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden saying that these shameful acts of conspiring elements will spoil world's peace. They asked Swedish authorities to take strict action against persons who desecrated the Holy Quran.

More Stories From Pakistan

