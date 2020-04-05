UrduPoint.com
Elements Involved In Flour, Sugar Scandal To Face Accountability: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government would take stern action in the light of an inquiry report against the elements involved in the flour and sugar scandal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of making the inquiry report public and all the corrupt elements would have to face accountability, she said while talking to the media here.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had also started strict self-accountability process in his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the release of the inquiry report. The government had fixed April 25, 2020 for the forensic report of all the evidence presented in the report.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the mission to make Pakistan a corruption-free country as envisaged by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and that was why he was promoting self-accountability in his party.

She said the inquiry report had also exposed the corruption of Sharif family.

Suleman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, had also availed subsidy of Rs 1.30 billion, she said, asking Shehbaz Sharif to bring his corrupt son back to Pakistan for facing the accountability process.

Dr Firdous said the inquiry report had also brought to an end a 30-year-long drama of the corrupt elements. All the beneficiaries remained part of the policy-making, who used to create artificial shortage of wheat flour and sugar in the country thus adding to the difficulties of the public.

Such elements did not deserve any mercy and they would have to face accountability, she added.

The government would continue accountability of all the corrupt, she said, adding it was now keeping a vigilant eye on those involved in hoarding, profiteering and price-hike.

Dr Firdous said the government was preparing a comprehensive road-map in order to provide maximum financial relief to the people during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the SAPM distributed ration packs among the poor, needy and deserving people at her political office in Koobey Chak.

