'Elements Involved In LPG Gas Refilling Business Being Eliminated'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held at the DC Office here Thursday.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed briefed the participants including the Pak Army officers on the performance of the Committee.
The Deputy Commissioner informed about traffic management, anti-begging, anti-drug measures. He said that the security of foreigners and Chinese has been further tightened. He said that to further intensify the campaign against electricity thieves, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has been taken on board, with full support of the administration and police.
The Deputy Commissioner also informed about the ongoing measures for urban beautification. He said that the elements involved in the LPG gas refilling business were being eliminated, while the cordon around mini petrol pumps and open petrol sellers was being tightened and the seized goods are being destroyed.
He said that the anti-encroachment operation is going on across the district with full legal force and in the next phase, the anti-encroachment operation will be carried out. The encroachment campaign is being further expanded. He said that a regular campaign to evacuate animals/livestock from the city is also being started soon.
The DPO informed about the Safe City Project and said that establishing law and order is a priority.
The Pak Army officers appreciated the overall performance of the district administration under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner and said that the achievement of the goals was being ensured due to improved coordination.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Wasiq Abbas Haral, along with other officers and heads of law enforcement agencies, were present in the meeting.
