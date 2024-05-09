Open Menu

Elements Involved In May-9 Events Be Punished: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Elements involved in May-9 events be punished: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the elements involved in the events of May 9 should be punished.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore Cantt area on Thursday, he said politics could be sacrificed for the state. He said political stability was necessary for foreign investment in Pakistan.

Ashrafi said the Pakistan Ulema Council would continue its efforts to establish tolerance and peace in the country, the solution to all problems of Pakistan was possible through reconciliation. "The enemy wants to create a gap between the army and people, but it will never succeed," he said and added that no citizen of Pakistan could support the incident that happened on May 9 a year ago.

The PUC chairman said if someone attacked the country's defence facilities for the love of a leader, the state was more important than politics. He said that there should also be an investigation as to who is spreading unrest in the country. It is a fact that the attacks on May 9 were pre-planned including those on the GHQ, Jinnah House Lahore, Mianwali and Peshawar. Who planned it, should be investigated.

Tahir Ashrafi said that all political and religious leadership should move forward to maintain law and order situation in Pakistan. While the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf should shun the politics of anarchy and come forward for the country's stability. He said the PUC was not with any political party, but the state, the Pakistan Army and its institutions.

