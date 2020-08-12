Elements involved in NAB office attack to face law: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday condemning the PML-N workers' attack on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office has said that the incident would be investigated at higher level and those involved would be punished as per law.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government would expose all the elements involved in the attack and make them face the process of law.

He said that PTI government believes in the enforcement of law without any discrimination.

He advised opposition leaders to take inspiration from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who set a marvellous example when he appeared before the NAB alone without any security, protocol and rush of workers. He said that CM Buzdar emerged as a role model.

Qureshi said that those facing cases, whether politicians or any other, should cooperate with NAB to complete due process of law to prove themselves innocent from allegations.

He said that practices of hiding behind workers or using them for violence was highly condemnable.