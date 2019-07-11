Elements involved in plundering public money to face punishment: Samsam Bukhri

Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government would not spare those elements who involved in plundering public money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf ( PTI government would not spare those elements who involved in plundering public money

Talking to a private news channel, he said that those elements looted public money and destroyed the national resources would face punishment.

The last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was responsible for damaging the industrial and agricultural sector of the country, he said.

The industrial sector had to face set back during the tenure of PML-N government, he added.

About the tax culture, the Punjab Information Minister said that the traders community earning handsome money should pay the taxes.

He, however said that negotiation with traders fraternity was held and the genuine grievances of that community would be addressed soon.

In reply to a question he said that UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of present government. He said that the friendly countries had supported the incumbent government due to its prudent policies.

To another question about removal of chairman senate, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had brought Sadiq Sanjrani and now, they wanted to change the leader of Upper House.

He said that PPP was playing politics on the matter of chairman senate.