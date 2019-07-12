Elements involved in plundering public money to face punishment: Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government would not spare those elements who were involved in plundering the public money

Talking to a private news channel, he said that those elements looted public money and destroyed the national resources would face punishment.

The past government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for damaging the industrial and agricultural sectors of the country, he said.

About the tax culture, the minister said that the traders' community earning handsome money should pay the taxes. He, however, said that negotiation with traders' fraternity was held and the genuine grievances of that community would be addressed soon.

In reply to a question he said that UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other friendly countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of present government.

He said that the friendly countries had supported the incumbent government due to its prudent policies.

To another question about removal of chairman senate, he said it was strange that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had brought Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman of the Senate and now, they wanted to change the leader of Upper House. He said that PPP was doing politics on the matter of chairmanship of senate.