UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elements Involved In Sugar Subsidy Issue To Be Punished: Ali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Elements involved in sugar subsidy issue to be punished: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the elements involved in sugar subsidy scandal would be punished.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had given immense sugar subsidy during their regimes.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to his promise from day one to take strict action against the looters and plunderers of national exchequer.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements while many leaders of PPP and PML-N were involved in massive corruption and money laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

PIA removes heaviest pieces of crashed plane from ..

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

3 hours ago

Experts From UN, IACHR Call on US Authorities to P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.