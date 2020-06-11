Elements involved in sugar subsidy issue to be punished: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the elements involved in sugar subsidy scandal would be punished.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had given immense sugar subsidy during their regimes.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to his promise from day one to take strict action against the looters and plunderers of national exchequer.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements while many leaders of PPP and PML-N were involved in massive corruption and money laundering.