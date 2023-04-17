Elements involved in tree cutting, fire incidents should be sent to jail: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Amin Mengal

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Amin Mengal Monday said that elements involved in tree cutting and fire incidents should be sent to jail instead of imposing fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Amin Mengal Monday said that elements involved in tree cutting and fire incidents should be sent to jail instead of imposing fine.

While chairing a meeting regarding the prevention of fire incidents at Margalla Hills, he issued instructions that it should be made mandatory for forest guards to wear reflector jackets. Apart from this, Chairman CDA also issued instructions to provide four 4x4 vehicles to the Environment Protection Cell.

Noor ul Amin directed that response time should be improved in case of fire and added that special prizes would also be given to the staff who would show better performance.

During the meeting, it was decided that measures would be taken by the Islamabad Wildlife Management board to prevent fire incidents in the Saidpur Range.

Similarly, eco-friendly signboards related to the implementation of 144 in the said areas would be also installed.

It was also decided that a vigilance unit would also be established to identify the elements involved in fire incidents.

The meeting was attended by the officers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officers of the Environment Wing.