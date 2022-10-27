UrduPoint.com

Elements Maligning Institutions Not Sincere With Nation: Former Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Elements maligning institutions not sincere with nation: Former senator

Former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that those maligning national institutions were not sincere with the nation and the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that those maligning national institutions were not sincere with the nation and the country.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the practice of making allegations and counter allegations was no solution to the challenges faced by the country, rather it was "the foundation for a disaster." The former senator was highly critical of statements made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership against national institutions, security forces and political leadership of the country, saying that armed forces, institutions and nation were united and ready for rendering any kind of sacrifice for the country.

Speaking about the next general election, he said that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term and the election would be held on time.

Criticizing the previous government, he said, "The four-year rule of PTI speaks of the incompetency of its leadership. The PTI leadership instead of providing employment to youth had steered them (the youthy) on a wrong path."

