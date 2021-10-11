UrduPoint.com

Elements Playing With Human Lives Deserve No Mercy: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that those playing with the lives of the people deserve no mercy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed firing of dacoits in Sadiqabad and loss of precious human lives.

The CM directed the police to arrest the criminals without any delay and added that the government would go to every extent to provide justice to bereaved heirs.

Chief Secretary, IG police, SACM Hasaan Khawar, ACS (Home) and DG Khan Commissionerattended the meeting to review the initial report.

