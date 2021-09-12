ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Leadership of various religious schools of thought and political organizations on Sunday said the vested elements spearheading a systematic propaganda campaign against the launching of Single National Curriculum (SNC) desired to tarnish Pakistan's image abroad.

In a joint declaration, issued here on Sunday, following the meeting of the leadership of different religious schools of thought and political organizations, the participants termed the uniform curriculum in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and added that the teachings on interfaith harmony, minorities and women's rights were very clear and explicit in the uniform national educational curriculum.

They said in the SNC, it has been very clearly stated that non-Muslim children were not required to study Islamic teachings. The joint declaration stated that uniform National Educational curriculum would exterminate hatred, sectarian violence and other social prejudices, besides strengthening interfaith harmony, national unity and solidarity in the country. Speaking on the occasion, religious scholars said the incumbent government has taken practical steps to implement national uniform educational curriculum in the country.

While conventional education was also being imparted in Madaris-e-Arabia seminaries up to intermediate level. Only a few individuals were spreading a baseless propaganda campaign to tarnish Pakistan's image worldwide, which has been rejected by the nation, said clerics. The clerics stated that the inclusion of all subjects in uniform national educational curriculum would create unity and solidarity in the country, besides eliminating prejudices and differences.

They said country's Constitution protects the rights of women and minorities. They demanded immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddique as the Afghan war was over.

The religious scholars appealed for adherence to unanimously agreed Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct to frustrate Indian conspiracies to deteriorate Pak Afghan relations. They urged general public and others to remain vigilant to foil Indian conspiracies.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and renowned Ulemas-Mashaykh attended the meeting.