UrduPoint.com

Elements Propagating Against SNC Craving To Tarnish Country's Image: Religious Scholars

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

Elements propagating against SNC craving to tarnish country's image: Religious scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Leadership of various religious schools of thought and political organizations on Sunday said the vested elements spearheading a systematic propaganda campaign against the launching of Single National Curriculum (SNC) desired to tarnish Pakistan's image abroad.

In a joint declaration, issued here on Sunday, following the meeting of the leadership of different religious schools of thought and political organizations, the participants termed the uniform curriculum in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and added that the teachings on interfaith harmony, minorities and women's rights were very clear and explicit in the uniform national educational curriculum.

They said in the SNC, it has been very clearly stated that non-Muslim children were not required to study Islamic teachings. The joint declaration stated that uniform National Educational curriculum would exterminate hatred, sectarian violence and other social prejudices, besides strengthening interfaith harmony, national unity and solidarity in the country. Speaking on the occasion, religious scholars said the incumbent government has taken practical steps to implement national uniform educational curriculum in the country.

While conventional education was also being imparted in Madaris-e-Arabia seminaries up to intermediate level. Only a few individuals were spreading a baseless propaganda campaign to tarnish Pakistan's image worldwide, which has been rejected by the nation, said clerics. The clerics stated that the inclusion of all subjects in uniform national educational curriculum would create unity and solidarity in the country, besides eliminating prejudices and differences.

They said country's Constitution protects the rights of women and minorities. They demanded immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddique as the Afghan war was over.

The religious scholars appealed for adherence to unanimously agreed Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct to frustrate Indian conspiracies to deteriorate Pak Afghan relations. They urged general public and others to remain vigilant to foil Indian conspiracies.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and renowned Ulemas-Mashaykh attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Sectarian Violence Education Middle East Women Sunday All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

29 minutes ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

29 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

44 minutes ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.