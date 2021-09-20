UrduPoint.com

Elements Rejected In 2018 Elections, Making Propaganda In Name Of Public: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Elements rejected in 2018 elections, making propaganda in name of public: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said today those elements were making propaganda in the name of public, who had already been rejected by the people in 2018 general elections.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said such elements were earning bad name to the country who had bowed down before their foreign masters. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who became prime minister through appeasing his master, was defeated in his own home constituency in the general elections, he added.

Gill said Khaqan Abbasi always used to relate inflation during his tenure with international market.

The incumbent government under the acumen leadership of Imran Khan strengthened the myopic economic situation of the country inherited in 2018, he added.

He said the corruption was directly linked with the name of Sharif family. 'Mians' were known for their corruption and fugitives in the courts and international media, he added.

He said Moussavi of Broadsheet had already declared Nawaz Sharif as corrupt and thief. Those who had tarnished the image of national institutions were now doing politics in the name of protecting the institutions, he said.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 2018 Market Family Media Government Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sh ..

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

21 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

35 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

36 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.