Elements Selling Unhygienic Food Deserve No Leniency: Bilal Yaseen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen along with food safety teams on Monday inspected hotels in Gulberg, Nishtar and Shalimar towns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen along with food safety teams on Monday inspected hotels in Gulberg, Nishtar and Shalimar towns.

According to official sources here, 8 famous restaurants were checked, 4 were sealed over poor arrangements whereas fine of Rs 250,000 was imposed on 4 other restaurants.

Bilal Yaseen said that presence of cats and rats in kitchen of restaurants would not be tolerated. Action was taken against expired meat, stale vegetables and poor storage, he added.

He further said that rusted utensils and greasy freezers were being used, adding that elements selling poor and unhygienic food deserved no leniency.

During the holy month of Ramadan, food safety teams would continue discharging their duty in three shifts to ensure provision of healthy food to people, he added.

