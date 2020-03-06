UrduPoint.com
Elements Spread Rumors On Social Media About Corona Virus To Face Action: Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Elements spread rumors on social media about Corona virus to face action: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani Friday called upon the media to inform the public that they do not pay heed to the rumors about the Corona virus on social media and the government had initiated action against those who spread rumors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani Friday called upon the media to inform the public that they do not pay heed to the rumors about the Corona virus on social media and the government had initiated action against those who spread rumors.

He expressed these views while talking to media outside the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, said a press release.

Saeed Ghani said that students were facing problems due to holidays in educational institutions but we cannot open the way for major problem, from a smaller one.

He said the board of Secondary Education Karachi has issued a notification to all schools to collect admit cards for matriculation exams and the government was trying to adopt such a strategy to hold exams on time.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the problem of Corona virus was prevalent worldwide and in many developed countries had also closed their educational institutions, while many countries had banned gatherings.

He said that taking precautionary measures regarding people's health was a worldwide priority. We have closed educational institutions as a precautionary measure to protect school children from this epidemic, he added.

