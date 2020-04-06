UrduPoint.com
Elements, Trying To Disrupt National Unity, Not Friends Of Masses: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Elements, trying to disrupt national unity, not friends of masses: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said some elements, trying to disrupt national unity at a time when the country was fighting coronavirus, were not friends of the people.

In a series of tweets in response of the press conference by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said some leaders in the opposition were busy in getting political mileage from current situation when the nation was fighting coronavirus.

She said it would be better if Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refrained from expressing their myopic views during war against the coronavirus.

She said that due to the corruption of previous rulers, Pakistan's economy had nearly collapsed.

She reminded Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that inquiry into the flour shortage and sugar price hike had been initiated on the orders of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the government took the bold step to make report public by uploading it n the PID website.

She said that Imran Khan had vowed to let people know the real factsand this move has stunned the opposition.

