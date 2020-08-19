Elements who want to spread despair facing despondency: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that past two years were very disappointing for those who want to spread despair and despondency.

In a tweet, he said that instead of right and left, Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced the politics of right and wrong.

He said that those who did politics for personal gains and harmed interest of the masses will face the frustration in future as well.