Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the elephant Madhubala has been safely relocated from the Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where two elephants are already present.

After 15 years, Madhubala will now live with them.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab shared these remarks while addressing a press conference at Safari Park on Tuesday. KMC Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Durwan, President of Four Paws Josef Pfabigan, Dr. Amir Khalil, Four Paws Coordinator Yusra Askari, Senior Director of Zoo and Safari Imran Rajput, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

He expressed gratitude to the international organization Four Paws for their support, emphasizing the commitment to animal welfare and love for animals.

He said that a joint strategy has been developed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Four Paws to ensure the animals' health and well-being. Experts' advice will be followed in the future to maintain animal care and health, he added.

Mayor Karachi stated that it is a matter of satisfaction that the team has successfully transferred Madhubala to Safari Park, where her loneliness will end, and she will live in a better environment with her two companions. He added that efforts will be made to enhance the environment at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, and Landhi Zoo by adding more animals and providing better facilities for public entertainment.

He recalled that in 2009, four elephants were brought from Africa, two of which were placed in Karachi Zoo. Today, with the cooperation of Four Paws, Madhubala has been moved to Safari Park, where she will live freely with her two "sisters." Madhubala is now 20 years old.

He mentioned that public attendance at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park has significantly increased, reflecting improvements in the environment and facilities. These efforts will continue. Speaking about broader issues, he remarked that Karachi is witnessing developmental projects despite attempts by some to hinder progress for personal gains, he said.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the problem is not about the 140-A article or authority but about the willingness to work.

The President of Four Paws thanked the Mayor of Karachi for his cooperation and noted that the teamwork enabled Madhubala's relocation to Safari Park.

He expressed his pleasure at visiting Karachi's Safari Park and Zoo. Dr. Amir Khalil called the time spent on Madhubala's relocation a memorable experience, highlighting the noble effort and KMC's proactive measures.

The Mayor Karachi also inspected the facilities and enclosures provided for the elephant at Safari Park and directed that the animals receive the best possible care.