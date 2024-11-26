Elephant Madhubala Safely Relocated From Karachi Zoo To Safari Park
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the elephant Madhubala has been safely relocated from the Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where two elephants are already present
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the elephant Madhubala has been safely relocated from the Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where two elephants are already present.
After 15 years, Madhubala will now live with them.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab shared these remarks while addressing a press conference at Safari Park on Tuesday. KMC Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Durwan, President of Four Paws Josef Pfabigan, Dr. Amir Khalil, Four Paws Coordinator Yusra Askari, Senior Director of Zoo and Safari Imran Rajput, and other officials were also present on this occasion.
He expressed gratitude to the international organization Four Paws for their support, emphasizing the commitment to animal welfare and love for animals.
He said that a joint strategy has been developed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Four Paws to ensure the animals' health and well-being. Experts' advice will be followed in the future to maintain animal care and health, he added.
Mayor Karachi stated that it is a matter of satisfaction that the team has successfully transferred Madhubala to Safari Park, where her loneliness will end, and she will live in a better environment with her two companions. He added that efforts will be made to enhance the environment at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, and Landhi Zoo by adding more animals and providing better facilities for public entertainment.
He recalled that in 2009, four elephants were brought from Africa, two of which were placed in Karachi Zoo. Today, with the cooperation of Four Paws, Madhubala has been moved to Safari Park, where she will live freely with her two "sisters." Madhubala is now 20 years old.
He mentioned that public attendance at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park has significantly increased, reflecting improvements in the environment and facilities. These efforts will continue. Speaking about broader issues, he remarked that Karachi is witnessing developmental projects despite attempts by some to hinder progress for personal gains, he said.
In response to a question, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the problem is not about the 140-A article or authority but about the willingness to work.
The President of Four Paws thanked the Mayor of Karachi for his cooperation and noted that the teamwork enabled Madhubala's relocation to Safari Park.
He expressed his pleasure at visiting Karachi's Safari Park and Zoo. Dr. Amir Khalil called the time spent on Madhubala's relocation a memorable experience, highlighting the noble effort and KMC's proactive measures.
The Mayor Karachi also inspected the facilities and enclosures provided for the elephant at Safari Park and directed that the animals receive the best possible care.
Recent Stories
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
SBP revises instructions for profit sharing on IBI saving deposits
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore
NA speaker leads parliamentary delegation to Russia for boosting ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA for October3 minutes ago
-
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel3 minutes ago
-
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan4 minutes ago
-
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand4 minutes ago
-
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker leads parliamentary delegation to Russia for boosting ties2 minutes ago
-
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences4 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel4 minutes ago