Elephant Noor Jahan being given continuous medical care under foreign experts: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that the Karachi Zoo elephant Noor Jahan was being given continuous medical care with the consultation and guidance of a 9-member committee of experts formed for the treatment and well-being of the zoo elephant.

The zoo staff and experts using the prescribed medicines and doing all this as per instructions on the video link from the international organization Four Paws.

He said that the local team of experts in Karachi Zoo is in full contact with Four Paws and constant information was being exchanged regarding the health of the elephant Noor Jahan.

A 9-member committee has been constituted comprising veterinary experts from Austria and Germany who are particularly qualified to treat elephants, Four Paws has been working for the welfare and care of the animals and this organization provides guidance and support in the care and treatment of animals in different parts of the world, which is why KMC has hired their services for the treatment of Noor Jahan.

He said that the suggestions given by the committee will be implemented without delay.

This may be noted that the committee for the welfare and well-being of elephant Noor Jahan constituted by the Administrator Karachi comprises renowned vets and experts including Dr. Amir Khalil, Director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International, Dr. Marina Eva Nova, Senior Veterinarian, Dr. Frank Guerez, Head of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research from Germany, and Dr. Thomas Hilder Brandt, Head of the Department of Reproduction Management whereas former Senior Director Karachi Zoo Dr. Mansoor Qazi, Associate Professor of Department of Parasitology of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Lahore Dr. Imran Rasheed, Dr. Asma Ghiwala of Animal Care Center Karachi. Deputy Director of Zoo, Dr. Amir Rizvi and Zoo Expert Panel Member for Zoo and Safari Park, Dr. Kazim Hussain have also been taken in this committee.

The Administrator said that all possible steps were being taken for better care of zoo animals and the provision of quality feed and health care.

Also, the cages and enclosures of the animals are being improved to provide them with a more natural environment.