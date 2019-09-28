UrduPoint.com
Eleven Accused Held In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:04 PM

Eleven accused held in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eleven accused during house-to-house search operation in three areas of the district on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eleven accused during house-to-house search operation in three areas of the district on Friday night.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the areas of Madina Town, Tootalpura and Jehangirabad, in the precincts of Mumtazabad, Harram Gate and Seetal Mari police stations and arrested seven accused.

The accused were arrested on the charges of tenant act violations, gambling and court absconders during the search operation.

