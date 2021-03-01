Eleven arrested,130 litres liquor seized in sarogha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The district police arrested eleven drug peddlers and recovered liquor,weapons from their possession.

Police on Monday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused, recovered 130 litres liquor,7 pistols 30 bore,two guns 12 bore and a riffle 303 bore from their possession.

They were identified as--Ansar Mehmood,Faisal,Muhammad Bilal,Muhammad Iqbal,Sohail,Bilal Hassan, Farooq and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.