UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Arrested,130 Litres Liquor Seized In Sarogha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Eleven arrested,130 litres liquor seized in sarogha

The district police arrested eleven drug peddlers and recovered liquor,weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The district police arrested eleven drug peddlers and recovered liquor,weapons from their possession.

Police on Monday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused, recovered 130 litres liquor,7 pistols 30 bore,two guns 12 bore and a riffle 303 bore from their possession.

They were identified as--Ansar Mehmood,Faisal,Muhammad Bilal,Muhammad Iqbal,Sohail,Bilal Hassan, Farooq and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi turns 44

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture to host ove ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 ..

50 seconds ago

Pak-Turkish Mutual Real Estate Office “MUB Real ..

18 minutes ago

El Salvador's Bukele looks set to increase power w ..

52 seconds ago

Man killed over petty issue in sargodha

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.