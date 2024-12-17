Eleven bills laid in NA, referred to concerned committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) As many as eleven bills were laid in the National Assembly on Tuesday and referred to the committees concerned by the Chair for further consideration.

The bills introduced include the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Protection of Rights of Regularized Civil Servants and Employees Bill, the Westminster University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2024, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, (Section 498AA), the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024, (Section 54A), the Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024, the Climate Accountability Bill, 2024, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024,(Amendment of schedule II), the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Ghurki Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2024.

Meanwhile, MNA Ms. Asiya Naz Tanoli later withdrew the Drug Testing in Educational Institutions Bill, 2024 introduced by her.