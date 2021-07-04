Eleven biological labs upgraded to promote crops friendly pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department upgraded 11 biological laboratories to promote crops-friendly pests in order to enhance productivity productions across the province.

According to Assistant Director agriculture Abdul Samad, "Biological control is defined broadly" as the use of natural or modified organisms, genes products to reduce the effects of pests and disease and it was vital for enhanced production of crops.

He said that government had upgraded labs across the province now the farmers should follow the recommendations of the experts to abolish threat of harmful pest attacks.

The pesticides spray should be done carefully after noticing the presence of pests reached to economic loss level.

He also proposed cultivation of such varieties having immense resistance against pink boll worm and some other pests.

He said that farmers should also use pheromone traps for the elimination of pests and added that cultural, mechanical, and biological control of pests was highly beneficial. However, in case of need, the farmers could apply chemical methods too.