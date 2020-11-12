Eleven booked over power theft in Sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught eleven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught eleven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Bucha Kalah, Kot Ahmed Khan, Ghani Park and caught eleven persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were�Shahbaz,Khalid,Muhammad Shah,Shah Hussain,Faisal,Mumtaz and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.