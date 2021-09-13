UrduPoint.com

Eleven Criminals Held, Stolen Items Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:54 PM

Eleven criminals held, stolen items recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and weapons.

According to a news release issued on Monday, following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Saddar-zone) Nosherwan Ali constituted a team headed by SHO Karachi Company police station and others which nabbed three members of a dacoit gang later identified as Hassan Abbas, Naeem and Bilal.

The team also recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbikes used in the crime from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching cash and mobile phones, along with other accomplices.

Moreover, SHO Bhara Kahu Asjad Mehmood along with other officials conducted operation and arrested members of a bike-lifter gang namely Faizan, resident of District Bagh Azad Kashmir and Arslan Watoo, resident of Sheikhupura and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Likewise Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Shoukat and recovered one 30- bore pistol from him. Golra police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Women police arrested a lady drug peddler and recovered 2130 grams hashish from her.

During special checking in the city, the police nabbed three proclaimed offenders.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Arslan Company Sheikhupura Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

55 'criminals' arrested

55 'criminals' arrested

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs DG FIA, Chairman PEMRA to su ..

Supreme Court directs DG FIA, Chairman PEMRA to submit reports in journalist com ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia First Used Combat Robots in Same Formation ..

Russia First Used Combat Robots in Same Formation With People During Zapad-2021 ..

2 minutes ago
 Scottish leader vows cooperation to clinch indepen ..

Scottish leader vows cooperation to clinch independence vote

2 minutes ago
 More Than Half of US Citizens Support Compulsory C ..

More Than Half of US Citizens Support Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccines Mandate - Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 France to Allocate $117Mln to Support UN Programs ..

France to Allocate $117Mln to Support UN Programs in Afghanistan - Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.