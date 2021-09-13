Eleven criminals held, stolen items recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and weapons.

According to a news release issued on Monday, following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Saddar-zone) Nosherwan Ali constituted a team headed by SHO Karachi Company police station and others which nabbed three members of a dacoit gang later identified as Hassan Abbas, Naeem and Bilal.

The team also recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbikes used in the crime from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching cash and mobile phones, along with other accomplices.

Moreover, SHO Bhara Kahu Asjad Mehmood along with other officials conducted operation and arrested members of a bike-lifter gang namely Faizan, resident of District Bagh Azad Kashmir and Arslan Watoo, resident of Sheikhupura and recovered 3 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Likewise Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Shoukat and recovered one 30- bore pistol from him. Golra police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Women police arrested a lady drug peddler and recovered 2130 grams hashish from her.

During special checking in the city, the police nabbed three proclaimed offenders.