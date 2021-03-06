Eleven criminals held with stake money, weapons in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eleven criminals besides recovering stake money and illegal weapons from their possession

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mahboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested ten gamblers.

Police recovered stake money over Rs 39,000 and gambling material from their possession.

Police have arrested an illegal weapon holder with a rifle and rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.