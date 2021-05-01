UrduPoint.com
Eleven Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sat 01st May 2021

As many as 11 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 87 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :As many as 11 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 87 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 295 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,301 while 15,577 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 95 including 59 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 91 including 46 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,440 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

