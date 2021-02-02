UrduPoint.com
Eleven Died, Nine Injured In Uthal Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Eleven died, nine injured in Uthal road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least eleven people including women and children died while nine other sustained injuries as a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Uthal area of Lasbela district on Tuesday early morning.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger coach carrying commuters from Panjgur was on its way when it turned turtle as its driver did not control the coach due to over speeding near Uthal area.

As a result, 11 commuters including women and children died on the spot while nine other sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatments were initiated. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

