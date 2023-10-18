Eleven farmers booked over water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) An irrigation task force team caught 11 farmers on the charge of water theft from canals, here on Wednesday.

According to the officials of Irrigation department, the irrigation task force team conducted raids in various areas of the districts and found Ghulam Muhammad,Ahmad Yar,Nazar Hussain,Ghulam Abbas,Amanullah,Muhammad Ameer,Shafi,Muhammad Aslam,Ghulam Nabi,Imtiaz and Umar Hayyat who were involved in stealing water from the canals.

Police registered cases against the suspects involved in water theft.