Open Menu

Eleven Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Eleven farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) An irrigation task force team caught 11 farmers on the charge of water theft from canals, here on Wednesday.

According to the officials of Irrigation department, the irrigation task force team conducted raids in various areas of the districts and found Ghulam Muhammad,Ahmad Yar,Nazar Hussain,Ghulam Abbas,Amanullah,Muhammad Ameer,Shafi,Muhammad Aslam,Ghulam Nabi,Imtiaz and Umar Hayyat who were involved in stealing water from the canals.

Police registered cases against the suspects involved in water theft.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

1 minute ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

31 minutes ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

13 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

13 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan