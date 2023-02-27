Eleven held with 735 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested eleven kite flyers/sellers and recovered 735 kites and 10 chemical string rolls from their possession.

In a crackdown against kite-flying and selling, the teams of different stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 kite flyers and sellers and recovered kites and chemical coated strings rolls.

Cases were registered against the accused under kite-flying Act.

In a statement, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that people involved in kite business would be dealt strictly and no one would be allowed to putthe people' lives at risk.

He urged parents to monitor the activities of their children and protect them from mishaps.