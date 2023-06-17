UrduPoint.com

Eleven Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Eleven illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Zain ul Abedin and 01 pistol of 30 bore recovered from Sikander.

Similarly, Aiport police held Shahzad and recovered dagger from his possession.

While, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ikram and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Sajjad Akhtar and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Atif.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered Kalashnikov from Samar Abbas, and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Naveed and 01 pistol 30 bore from Faiz ur Rehman.

Mandra police recovered 22 round of rifle 12 bore from Fahad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated performance of police teams said that strict action will be continued against those who possessed illegal weapons.

