Eleven illegal arm holders nabbed during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eleven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and iron rod from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police held Idrees and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Fahad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Airport police nabbed Zeeshan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hashmat, and same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Roohullah and 01 rifle 12 bore and 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Chakri police arrested Shahzad and recovered 01 rifle 12-bore and same police recovered 01 rifle 12-bore from Aqeel and 01 rifle 12-bore from Majid. Kahota police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Waleed and same police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Ibrahim, while Rawat police recovered iron mace from Mursalin.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated performance of police team adding, the crackdown would be continued against those possessing illegal arms.