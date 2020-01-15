UrduPoint.com
Eleven Injured In Khanewal Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : At least eleven persons sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck near Bagar Bridge Kabirwala amidst dense fog.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a Multan bound bus coming from Rawalpindi rammed into a tree causing injuries to 11 passengers.

Rescue 1122 teams provided first aid to the eight passengers on the spot and shifted three others to Civil hospital.

