Eleven injured in Khanewal road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : At least eleven persons sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck near Bagar Bridge Kabirwala amidst dense fog.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a Multan bound bus coming from Rawalpindi rammed into a tree causing injuries to 11 passengers.

Rescue 1122 teams provided first aid to the eight passengers on the spot and shifted three others to Civil hospital.