Eleven injured in Lower Dir road accidents

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Eleven people were injured in two separate road mishaps that occurred in various areas of Lower Dir on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, in the first incident, a car went out of control and plunged into a ravine in Shadas Maidan.

As a result, seven people sustained serious injuries.

In another incident, a car fell into a gorge when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Odigram. As a result, four people suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, workers of Rescue 1122 rushed to spots and shifted injured people to nearby hospitals.