Eleven injured on Indus Highway

At least eleven people were injured, two of them critically injured when a van, motorcycle and car collided on main Indus Highway near here on Monday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) At least eleven people were injured, two of them critically injured when a van, motorcycle and car collided on main Indus Highway near here on Monday.

Police said, a car hit a motorcycle and then rammed into a passenger van on Indus Highway during morning hours in Babalkhel area.

As result, eleven people sustained injuries. Two of the passengers were stated to be in critical condition.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak for treatment.

Further investigation of the incident underway.